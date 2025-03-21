Cop Martyred In Sarai Naurang
Umer Jamshaid Published March 21, 2025 | 01:30 PM
LAKKI MARWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) A police official was martyred in a targeted attack by unidentified motorcycle riders in a busy market on Hospital Road, Sarai Naurang here on Friday.
The martyred cop has been identified as Hashim Khan.
According to reports, he had gone to the market to buy groceries when he was ambushed and shot dead.
Police officials stated that the assailants also took away the official's weapon before fleeing the scene. Hashim Khan was posted at Sarai Naurang police station.
Following the incident, a heavy police contingent arrived at the scene, and the body was shifted to the hospital for further proceedings. An investigation was underway.
