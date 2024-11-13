Open Menu

Cop Martyred In Targeted Attack

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 13, 2024 | 07:41 PM

Cop martyred in targeted attack

A police official, identified as Qudratullah, was shot dead by unidentified motorcycle riders near his home here on Wednesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) A police official, identified as Qudratullah, was shot dead by unidentified motorcycle riders near his home here on Wednesday.

According to district police spokesman the official was leaving his house for personal errands when the assailants opened fire at him and managed to escape.

The district police reached the spot and started a search operation in the area to apprehend the attackers, the police spokesman confirmed.

APP/adi

Related Topics

Dead Fire Police

Recent Stories

Two blind murders traced, four accused arrested

Two blind murders traced, four accused arrested

1 minute ago
 BISP, NAVTTC collaborate to empower BISP registere ..

BISP, NAVTTC collaborate to empower BISP registered families through skill train ..

5 seconds ago
 Training workshop held for staff of KP assembly

Training workshop held for staff of KP assembly

6 seconds ago
 RUDA, WCLA ink MoU to preserve Lahore’s cultural ..

RUDA, WCLA ink MoU to preserve Lahore’s cultural heritage

6 minutes ago
 LESCO detects 550 power pilferers in 24 hours

LESCO detects 550 power pilferers in 24 hours

8 seconds ago
 CM, Fed Maritime Minister vow to address fishermen ..

CM, Fed Maritime Minister vow to address fishermen issues, revive Keti Bandar po ..

9 seconds ago
Former UN Under Secretary General praises China's ..

Former UN Under Secretary General praises China's renewable energy industry

6 minutes ago
 Justice Kayani instructs to fix old cases on prior ..

Justice Kayani instructs to fix old cases on priority

10 minutes ago
 DPM/FM calls upon developed nations to honour clim ..

DPM/FM calls upon developed nations to honour climate finance pledges

10 minutes ago
 PSX gains 130 points to close at 93,355 points

PSX gains 130 points to close at 93,355 points

10 minutes ago
 Women Economic Empowerment Expo opens at IUB

Women Economic Empowerment Expo opens at IUB

6 minutes ago
 KP CM’s aide asks APCEA for holding Gems’ Show

KP CM’s aide asks APCEA for holding Gems’ Show

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan