Cop Martyred In Targeted Attack
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 13, 2024 | 07:41 PM
A police official, identified as Qudratullah, was shot dead by unidentified motorcycle riders near his home here on Wednesday
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) A police official, identified as Qudratullah, was shot dead by unidentified motorcycle riders near his home here on Wednesday.
According to district police spokesman the official was leaving his house for personal errands when the assailants opened fire at him and managed to escape.
The district police reached the spot and started a search operation in the area to apprehend the attackers, the police spokesman confirmed.
APP/adi
