Cop Martyred, Three Injured In Firing In Judicial Complex

Muhammad Irfan Published January 08, 2024 | 01:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2024) A cop embraced martyrdom and three persons sustained injuries in an incident of firing outside the Anti-Terrorism Court, within the judicial complex.

The attacker in the disguise of a lawyer opened fire at his opponent group Malik Lal Sher, and a policeman sustained critical bullet wounds and succumbed to injuries at the hospital, confirmed the police.

The police managed the apprehend the attacker and shifted him to the Anti-Terrorism Police Station while the injured were rushed to Lady Reading Hospital where the condition of the injured was stated critical while the rest were stable, said the spokesman of LRH Muhammad Asim.

