Cop Martyred; Three Terrorists Killed In Polio Team Attack In Orakzai
Umer Jamshaid Published October 29, 2024 | 01:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) In an attack on police, escorting an anti-polio team in Upper Orakzai on Tuesday, a policeman was martyred while three of the terrorists were eliminated in retaliatory firing by the Frontier Corps.
SDPO, Upper Orakzai, Muhammad Rahim said the incident took place in Dabori Badan area of Upper Orakzai where terrorists attacked an anti-polio team, and martyred a policeman, Sayyed Hameed. Another cop, Muzammil sustained bullet injury in the attack.
The injured cop was shifted to DHQ Hospital Orakzai by the police.
However, the jawans of Frontier Corps swiftly responded to the attack and eliminated three of the terrorists and arrested another in injured condition.
Large contingents of police and security forces reached the area soon after the incident and started a search operation in the area.
The bodies of the terrorists and injured were also shifted to hospital for identification and further legal action.
