Cop on polio duty killed

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2023 ) :Unknown militants riding on a bike Thursday killed a police constable deputed on polio duty According to Police Station Pashtakhara, constable Sarwar was going on polio duty along with Constable Alamgir when two miscreants opened fire at them on Umar Gul Road here killing the constable on the spot.

In a retaliatory firing by Constable Alamgir one attacker was injured but both the miscreants managed to escape.

A Police team immediately reached the spot and collected evidence.