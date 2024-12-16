Open Menu

Cop On Polio Duty Martyred

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 16, 2024 | 02:30 PM

Cop on polio duty martyred

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) In an unfortunate incident a police official was gunned down in district Karak while protecting the polio vaccination team.

According to the Karak Police spokesperson, the attack on a polio vaccination team occurred in Shakar Khel area within the jurisdiction of Teri Police Station.

He said that unknown assailants opened fire on polio team resulting in the martyrdom of a police official and injury to a polio worker.

The martyred official had been identified as Irfan, while the injured polio worker was Asad, a resident of Gurguri.

Upon receiving information about the incident, the District Police Officer, Khan Khail, and a police team immediately reached the scene. The body of the martyred officer and the injured worker were shifted to the hospital.

A large police contingent had cordoned off the area, and started a search operation to apprehend the culprits.

APP/adi

Related Topics

Injured Attack Fire Police Polio Police Station Karak

Recent Stories

PSX 100 Index crosses 115,000 points

PSX 100 Index crosses 115,000 points

14 minutes ago
 Federal govt to introduce Digital Nation Pakistan ..

Federal govt to introduce Digital Nation Pakistan Bill 2024 in NA today

24 minutes ago
 Petrol price maintained at Rs252.10, HSD cut by Rs ..

Petrol price maintained at Rs252.10, HSD cut by Rs3.05 per liter

3 hours ago
 Jason Gillespie opens about reasons behind his res ..

Jason Gillespie opens about reasons behind his resignation with PCB

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 December 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 December 2024

6 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 December 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 December 2024

1 day ago
 SC Justice Mandokhail addresses Justice Shah’s c ..

SC Justice Mandokhail addresses Justice Shah’s concerns over Judicial Commissi ..

2 days ago
 Vivo Mobile Company to establish manufacturing pla ..

Vivo Mobile Company to establish manufacturing plant in Punjab

2 days ago
 itel Pakistan launches S25 ultra smartphone with Y ..

Itel Pakistan launches S25 ultra smartphone with Yumna Zaidi as brand ambassador

2 days ago
 Pakistan cricket team suffer most T20 Int’l defe ..

Pakistan cricket team suffer most T20 Int’l defeats in 2024

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan