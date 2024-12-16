Cop On Polio Duty Martyred
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 16, 2024 | 02:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) In an unfortunate incident a police official was gunned down in district Karak while protecting the polio vaccination team.
According to the Karak Police spokesperson, the attack on a polio vaccination team occurred in Shakar Khel area within the jurisdiction of Teri Police Station.
He said that unknown assailants opened fire on polio team resulting in the martyrdom of a police official and injury to a polio worker.
The martyred official had been identified as Irfan, while the injured polio worker was Asad, a resident of Gurguri.
Upon receiving information about the incident, the District Police Officer, Khan Khail, and a police team immediately reached the scene. The body of the martyred officer and the injured worker were shifted to the hospital.
A large police contingent had cordoned off the area, and started a search operation to apprehend the culprits.
