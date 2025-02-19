Open Menu

Cop On Polio Duty Martyred In Bajaur

Sumaira FH Published February 19, 2025 | 06:20 PM

Cop on polio duty martyred in Bajaur

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) A police official deployed for polio vaccination duty was martyred after unidentified assailants opened fire in the Dama Dola Seri area of Mamund Tehsil, district Bajaur.

According to District Police Officer (DPO) Bajaur, Waqas Rafiq, law enforcement agencies had launched an investigation into the incident.

Security forces have cordoned off the area and initiated a search operation to apprehend the attackers.

Authorities have reiterated their commitment to ensuring the safety of front line workers and law enforcement personnel engaged in public health initiatives.

Recent Stories

PITB Launches Registration for New 'SheWins' Batch ..

PITB Launches Registration for New 'SheWins' Batch to Empower Women with Digital ..

24 minutes ago
 PITB launches registration for new 'SheWins' batch ..

PITB launches registration for new 'SheWins' batch to empower women with digital ..

27 minutes ago
 LHC nullifies removal of NADRA chairman

LHC nullifies removal of NADRA chairman

30 minutes ago
 Gold price increases by Rs3,800 per tola in Pakist ..

Gold price increases by Rs3,800 per tola in Pakistan

58 minutes ago
 Nawaz Sharif criticizes political group, calls for ..

Nawaz Sharif criticizes political group, calls for stability, development

2 hours ago
 Man who raped his own 12-year old niece sentenced ..

Man who raped his own 12-year old niece sentenced to life imprisonment

2 hours ago
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: PAF’s aerial display ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: PAF’s aerial display captivates spectators before s ..

2 hours ago
 Tickets for 2025 Abu Dhabi F1 Grand Prix go on sal ..

Tickets for 2025 Abu Dhabi F1 Grand Prix go on sale

3 hours ago
 Arab Authority for Agricultural Investment highlig ..

Arab Authority for Agricultural Investment highlights importance of cooperation ..

3 hours ago
 Brazil strengthens presence at IDEX 2025 with 11 d ..

Brazil strengthens presence at IDEX 2025 with 11 defence firms

3 hours ago
 UAE supports establishment of centres for foster f ..

UAE supports establishment of centres for foster families, orphanages in Ukraine ..

3 hours ago
 COAS in UK to attend 7th Regional Stabilization Co ..

COAS in UK to attend 7th Regional Stabilization Conference

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan