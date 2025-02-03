Cop On Polio Duty Martyred Near Jamrud
Faizan Hashmi Published February 03, 2025 | 01:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) A Khyber Police official, Abdul Khaliq, was martyred on Monday after unidentified assailants opened fire in the Sakhi Pul Patay Oba area of Jamrud, district Khyber.
According to police sources, the official was on his way for polio vaccination duty when he was ambushed by gunmen.
The attackers managed to flee the scene after the incident.
Security forces had cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to trace the culprits.
Authorities have condemned the attack, emphasizing the risks faced by security personnel during polio vaccination campaigns in the region.
APP/adi
