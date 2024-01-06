Open Menu

Cop, Passerby Injured By Firing Of Armed Robbers

Sumaira FH Published January 06, 2024 | 04:40 PM

Cop, passerby injured by firing of armed robbers

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2024) A police constable and a passerby sustained serious injuries as fleeing robbers opened fire after a dacoity bid at Cheecha Watni road here Saturday

According to details, four armed robbers riding on car looted Rs 5,00,000 cash from a super store and fled away.

Meanwhile, the Muhafiz Squad which was on patrolling started to chase the fleeing dacoits.

On which the armed bandits opened straight firing on police jawans and constable Abdul Haseeb, in which a passerby Raheel sustained bullet injuries. The injured were shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital.

Upon receiving the information, DPO Essa Khan Sukhera, along with police contingent, reached at the spot and cordoned off the area.

Later, the DPO visited the Hospital and inquired after the health of the injured cop and the citizen.

Related Topics

Injured Firing Fire Police Road Car Colombian Peso From

Recent Stories

Khunjerab Pass will remain open till 16th January

Khunjerab Pass will remain open till 16th January

5 hours ago
 Australia defeat Pakistan by eight wickets in thir ..

Australia defeat Pakistan by eight wickets in third Test

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 January 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 January 2024

8 hours ago
 Kosovo follows Serbia to end licence plate dispute

Kosovo follows Serbia to end licence plate dispute

17 hours ago
 96th birth anniversary of Shaheed ZA Bhutto celebr ..

96th birth anniversary of Shaheed ZA Bhutto celebrates in Larkana

17 hours ago
Wall Street up despite US jobs data dashing early ..

Wall Street up despite US jobs data dashing early rate cut hopes

17 hours ago
 Senegal court rejects opposition leader's presiden ..

Senegal court rejects opposition leader's presidential bid

17 hours ago
 Global food prices drop 13.7% in 2023: FAO

Global food prices drop 13.7% in 2023: FAO

17 hours ago
 Academicians play vital role in driving movements ..

Academicians play vital role in driving movements forward : Mushaal

17 hours ago
 Israel carried out nearly 600 attacks on Gaza hosp ..

Israel carried out nearly 600 attacks on Gaza hospitals since Oct 7, says WHO

17 hours ago
 Iraq PM says determined to end presence of US-led ..

Iraq PM says determined to end presence of US-led coalition

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan