Cop, passerby injured by firing of armed robbers

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2024) A police constable and a passerby sustained serious injuries as fleeing robbers opened fire after a dacoity bid at Cheecha Watni road here Saturday

According to details, four armed robbers riding on car looted Rs 5,00,000 cash from a super store and fled away.

Meanwhile, the Muhafiz Squad which was on patrolling started to chase the fleeing dacoits.

On which the armed bandits opened straight firing on police jawans and constable Abdul Haseeb, in which a passerby Raheel sustained bullet injuries. The injured were shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital.

Upon receiving the information, DPO Essa Khan Sukhera, along with police contingent, reached at the spot and cordoned off the area.

Later, the DPO visited the Hospital and inquired after the health of the injured cop and the citizen.