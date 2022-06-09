Cop, passersby injured in fire exchange between police and robbers

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2022 ) :A police constable and two passersby were injured, while three accused were killed during an exchange of fire between police and street criminals within the limits of Iqbal Market Police Station late Wednesday night.

According to police spokesman, Constable Khurram Shehzad, passersby Akbar, and a child Kashan were injured in the incident, while three accused criminals were killed.

The injured were shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. The police also recovered three pistols with ammunition, a stolen motorcycle, and other items from the possession of the slain.

Meanwhile, Additional Inspector General of Police - Karachi Javed Odho announced cash reward and commendation certificates for the police team for its valiant and timely action.