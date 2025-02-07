Cop returning from polio duty shot injured in Akora

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) Another tragic attack on police, performing polio duty, Friday left a cop injured in Akora Khattak tehsil of Nowshera district.

Police said, the incident took place in Hasan Dara area of Akora Khattak, where unidentified assailants opened fire on police constable Fida Hussain when he was returning from polio duty on his motorcycle.

As a result, the police official sustained injuries and was immediately shifted to Qazi Medical Complex for treatment.

Upon receiving information about the incident, police officials reached the crime scene, collected evidence, and launched a search operation to apprehend the culprits.