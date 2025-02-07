Cop Returning From Polio Duty Shot Injured In Akora
Sumaira FH Published February 07, 2025 | 03:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) Another tragic attack on police, performing polio duty, Friday left a cop injured in Akora Khattak tehsil of Nowshera district.
Police said, the incident took place in Hasan Dara area of Akora Khattak, where unidentified assailants opened fire on police constable Fida Hussain when he was returning from polio duty on his motorcycle.
As a result, the police official sustained injuries and was immediately shifted to Qazi Medical Complex for treatment.
Upon receiving information about the incident, police officials reached the crime scene, collected evidence, and launched a search operation to apprehend the culprits.
Recent Stories
UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Grenada on Independence Day
Shanghai Port marks strong start to year with record container throughput
Abu Dhabi Forum for Peace Head attends IRF Summit in Washington
ICC releases teaser of official song of Champions Trophy 2025
Pakistan Vs India: Biggest clash of ICC Champions Trophy 2025 set for February 2 ..
Ministry of Climate Change, FAO launch UAE Food Control System Assessment
Zayed Award for Human Fraternity roundtable discusses fostering peaceful coexist ..
Al-Azhar calls for unified Arab, Islamic stance on Palestinian rights
Hamdan bin Mohammed commissions advanced naval vessel
Russia appoints new Roscosmos chief
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 February 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Cop returning from polio duty shot injured in Akora6 minutes ago
-
Dera police bust thieves' gang, arrest four thieves6 minutes ago
-
PFA disposes off 2500 kg fungus infected preserves,other items26 minutes ago
-
Fire destroys house in Shangla26 minutes ago
-
Awais Qadir Shah participates in JCPA Regional Conference at Punjab Assembly26 minutes ago
-
Acting President summons National Assembly session on February 1036 minutes ago
-
Sargodha writers club completes first phase of membership drive56 minutes ago
-
FIA nabs a human trafficker listed in FIA's red book1 hour ago
-
Six shops sealed over encroachment1 hour ago
-
PFA launches School Nutrition Program at WAPDA girls high school shalimar1 hour ago
-
Four profiteers held1 hour ago
-
Woman hit death by train1 hour ago