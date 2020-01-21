UrduPoint.com
Cop Returns Lost Rs 100,000 Cash To Owner In Khanewal

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 44 seconds ago Tue 21st January 2020 | 10:42 PM

A constable returned Rs 100,000 in cash to its owner who had lost it at a hospital, here Tuesday

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) :A constable returned Rs 100,000 in cash to its owner who had lost it at a hospital, here Tuesday.

Constable Sajid Ali, deputed as a guard at district hospital, found a jersey, which the owner had forgot at the hospital after having been checked by the doctor.

The honest policeman spent lot of time in locating the owner and returned jersey with cash to the owner.

The owner of the cash and people who witnessed the event where constable was returning lost cash to owner said that presence of such policemen give people sense of protection.

