UrduPoint.com

Cop Returns Rs 100,000 Cash To Owner

Muhammad Irfan Published June 17, 2022 | 07:33 PM

Cop returns Rs 100,000 cash to owner

A special branch official returned Rs 100,000 cash to its actual owner after finding the cash abandoned on the premises of Sadar police station in Multan on Friday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2022 ) :A special branch official returned Rs 100,000 cash to its actual owner after finding the cash abandoned on the premises of Sadar police station in Multan on Friday.

Police spokesman said that Wali Muhamad was present in the police station when he found the cash on the floor.

He immediately informed seniors triggering an effort to watch activity through front desk CCTV cameras and the man was spotted.

Police called the owner who turned out to be an employee of Multan Development Authority (MDA) namely Hassaan.

Hassaan extended his gratitude to Wali Muhammad and all other officials after receiving his money back in the presence of SHO Sadar Multan, Moharrir Asim, front desk officials, secueity officer Ishaq Khan and special branch official Wali Muhammad.

Related Topics

Multan Police Station Man Money All Employment

Recent Stories

Plastic bags a major cause of environmental pollut ..

Plastic bags a major cause of environmental pollution: Environmentalists

2 minutes ago
 Training workshop under Sindh Hindu Marriage Act h ..

Training workshop under Sindh Hindu Marriage Act held

2 minutes ago
 Sargodha receives light rain

Sargodha receives light rain

2 minutes ago
 AIOU extends admissions' date of MA/M.Sc programs ..

AIOU extends admissions' date of MA/M.Sc programs till June 30

2 minutes ago
 Senate body opposes advance tax on payment abroad ..

Senate body opposes advance tax on payment abroad through credit, debit cards

5 minutes ago
 Teachers play key role in uplift of any country: M ..

Teachers play key role in uplift of any country: Mian Riaz

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.