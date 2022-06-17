Cop returns Rs 100,000 cash to owner

A special branch official returned Rs 100,000 cash to its actual owner after finding the cash abandoned on the premises of Sadar police station in Multan on Friday

Police spokesman said that Wali Muhamad was present in the police station when he found the cash on the floor.

He immediately informed seniors triggering an effort to watch activity through front desk CCTV cameras and the man was spotted.

Police called the owner who turned out to be an employee of Multan Development Authority (MDA) namely Hassaan.

Hassaan extended his gratitude to Wali Muhammad and all other officials after receiving his money back in the presence of SHO Sadar Multan, Moharrir Asim, front desk officials, secueity officer Ishaq Khan and special branch official Wali Muhammad.