Cop Shot At, Injured
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 05th October 2019 | 01:33 PM
A police constable was injured when a motorcyclist opened fire at a moving bus, some 18 kilometres away from here on Saturday.
According to police, a suspect Sheikh Irshad aka Chamchi was riding a motorcycle when a bus slightly hit him near Khangarh stand, in the limits of Khangarh police station.
In a fit of rage, the suspect chased the vehicle and opened fire near vegetable market, injuring constable Haider Munir who was travelling in the bus.
The injured was shifted to a local hospital from where he was referred to Nishtar hospital.
Police started investigations.