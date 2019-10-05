Cop shot at, injured

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARGARH, Oct 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2019 ) :A police constable was injured when a motorcyclist opened fire at a moving bus, some 18 kilometres away from here on Saturday.

According to police, a suspect Sheikh Irshad aka Chamchi was riding a motorcycle when a bus slightly hit him near Khangarh stand, in the limits of Khangarh police station.

In a fit of rage, the suspect chased the vehicle and opened fire near vegetable market, injuring constable Haider Munir who was travelling in the bus.

The injured was shifted to a local hospital from where he was referred to Nishtar hospital.

Police started investigations.