Cop Shot At, Injured In Muzaffargarh

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 hours ago Sat 05th October 2019 | 01:33 PM

A police constable was injured when a motorcyclist opened fire at a moving bus, some 18 kilometres away from here on Saturday.

According to police, a suspect Sheikh Irshad aka Chamchi was riding a motorcycle when a bus slightly hit him near Khangarh stand, in the limits of Khangarh police station.

In a fit of rage, the suspect chased the vehicle and opened fire near vegetable market, injuring constable Haider Munir who was travelling in the bus.

The injured was shifted to a local hospital from where he was referred to Nishtar hospital.

Police started investigations.

