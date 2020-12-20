Cop shot dead

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2020 ) ::An official of patrolling police was shot dead by unidentified motorcyclists in Haji Shah Sharif locality here on Sunday.

According to police, constable Muhammad Saleem along with his wife was returning home from DHQ hospital Kasur when two unidentified motorcyclists approached them and separated the couple near A-division police station.

Later, the outlaws shot at and killed Saleem before his wife.

The victim was deputed at Haroon Rashid Patrolling Chowki Khara road Kasur.

Police were investigating.