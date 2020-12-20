UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cop Shot Dead

Muhammad Irfan 28 seconds ago Sun 20th December 2020 | 02:20 PM

Cop shot dead

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2020 ) ::An official of patrolling police was shot dead by unidentified motorcyclists in Haji Shah Sharif locality here on Sunday.

According to police, constable Muhammad Saleem along with his wife was returning home from DHQ hospital Kasur when two unidentified motorcyclists approached them and separated the couple near A-division police station.

Later, the outlaws shot at and killed Saleem before his wife.

The victim was deputed at Haroon Rashid Patrolling Chowki Khara road Kasur.

Police were investigating.

Related Topics

Dead Police Police Station Road Wife Rashid Kasur Sunday From

Recent Stories

Fatima bint Mubarak issues decision to form Suprem ..

6 minutes ago

DEWA launches phase 3 of its AI employee &#039;Ram ..

1 hour ago

Biologists create &quot;Atlas&quot; of gene expres ..

2 hours ago

S. Korea reports over 1,000 new coronavirus cases

2 hours ago

UAE welcomes implementation of Riyadh Agreement, f ..

3 hours ago

Brazil registers 50,177 new COVID-19 infections

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.