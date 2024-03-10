Cop Shot Dead By Outlaws, Laid To Rest
Muhammad Irfan Published March 10, 2024 | 12:10 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) A constable of Muhafiz Squad who was gunned down by outlaws on Saturday night
was laid to rest at Miani Town graveyard, some 32 km away from here on Sunday.
Earlier, his funeral prayer was held at Police Lines Sargodha, which was attended
by District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Faisal Kamran, other police officials
and a large number of people.
Speaking on the occasion, DPO Muhammad Faisal Kamran said that martyr constable
was an asset of the police department who sacrificed his life while protecting the
life and property of people. He said that teams had been formed to arrest the killers
of police constable.
It is pertinent to mention here that constable Mohsin Abbas of Miani police station
along with his team was patrolling when they spotted suspected motorcyclists and
signalled them to stop but they opened fire at police officials.
During the crossing
firing, constable Mohsin Abbas sustained critical bullet injuries and his was shifted
to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
One of the outlaws identified as Waqar was also killed during the shootout while
another injured robber identified as Amir have been arrested. Their two accomplices
fled the scene.
The deceased robber was involved in several incidents of crime.
Police have seized a Kalashnikov from the spot.
IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar also took notice of the incident and paid tribute
to Constable Mohsin Abbas for his ultimate sacrifice while on duty.
