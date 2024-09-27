Open Menu

Cop Shot Dead In Bajaur

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 27, 2024 | 02:00 PM

Cop shot dead in Bajaur

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) Unknown armed men on Friday shot dead a police constable in Khar tehsil of Bajaur district.

Police said the constable, Tahir Rehman was waiting for a vehicle on the roadside in Delly village of Khar when unknown armed men fired at him, killing him on the spot.

Police said two other people also sustained injuries in the incident and were shifted to THQ Khar. The deceased cop was deputed at Sim police station and was on a leave.

Later, the martyred police official was laid to rest at the ancestral graveyard with complete departmental honor.

APP/vak

Dead Police Police Station Vehicle Colombian Peso

