Cop shot dead in front of his house

DI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2022 ) :Unknown assailants on Monday killed a police head constable in Tehsil Kulachi in front of his house, Kulachi police confirmed and termed it a terrorist attack.

The police said that head constable Abdul Rauf was appointed at Kulachi police station and was returning home after completing his duty hours, adding that unknown assailants opened fire at him in front of his house while killing him on the spot and escaped from the scene.

A police team and Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) police reached on the spot and started search operation in the area to arrest the culprits. Police registered a case and started investigation.

The funeral prayer of martyred police head constable was offered at Ejaz Shaheed Police line which was attended by officers of armed forces and district administration and later the martyred police personnel was buried at his graveyard with official protocol.