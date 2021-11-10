UrduPoint.com

Cop Shot Dead In Kasur

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 40 seconds ago Wed 10th November 2021 | 01:02 PM

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2021 ) :A policeman was killed when armed dacoits opened fire at the Hunjraye Kalan village check post here in Pattoki on Wednesday.

Police said that Incharge Sir Singh Mian Muhammad Rafique suffered bullet injuries and died on the spot.

On getting information,DPO Kasur Sohaib Ashraf reached the spot and cordoned off the area.

Police shifted the body to THQ hospital and launched investigation.

