Cop Shot Dead In Peshawar Firing

Sumaira FH 35 seconds ago Sun 20th December 2020 | 09:50 PM

Cop shot dead in Peshawar firing

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2020 ) :An official of police department was shot dead by unidentified gunmen here in jurisdiction of Bhana Mari police station, Peshawar, police reported on Sunday.

According to details, a constable identified as Ghani Subhan, working in R.

R. Unit of Mithra police station, was killed in a firing incident that occurred at Bhana Mari area. A police team had started search operation in Yakatut and Bhana Mari area to apprehend the culprits behind this gruesome murder.

Investigations were underway.

More Stories From Pakistan

