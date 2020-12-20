Cop Shot Dead In Peshawar Firing
Sumaira FH 35 seconds ago Sun 20th December 2020 | 09:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2020 ) :An official of police department was shot dead by unidentified gunmen here in jurisdiction of Bhana Mari police station, Peshawar, police reported on Sunday.
According to details, a constable identified as Ghani Subhan, working in R.
R. Unit of Mithra police station, was killed in a firing incident that occurred at Bhana Mari area. A police team had started search operation in Yakatut and Bhana Mari area to apprehend the culprits behind this gruesome murder.
Investigations were underway.