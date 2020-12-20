Cop shot dead in Peshawar firing

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2020 ) :An official of police department was shot dead by unidentified gunmen here in jurisdiction of Bhana Mari police station, Peshawar, police reported on Sunday.

According to details, a constable identified as Ghani Subhan, working in R.

R. Unit of Mithra police station, was killed in a firing incident that occurred at Bhana Mari area. A police team had started search operation in Yakatut and Bhana Mari area to apprehend the culprits behind this gruesome murder.

Investigations were underway.