Cop Shot Dead Inside House In Khyber

Sumaira FH Published August 16, 2023 | 05:50 PM

A police constable was killed when an unknown assailant entered his house and fired at him in Kanday Wirankhel area in Bara tehsil of Khyber district on Wednesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2023 ) :A police constable was killed when an unknown assailant entered his house and fired at him in Kanday Wirankhel area in Bara tehsil of Khyber district on Wednesday.

Police said the constable was at home when someone knocked at the door adding that when the cop opened the door, the assailant instantly shot him dead and fled the scene.

Body of the dead policeman was shifted to Dogra Hospital for medico legal procedure.

A day earlier, the miscreants had shot dead another policeman in the vicinity of Bara police station in the evening.

