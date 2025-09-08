Cop Shot Dead Near Talarzai Bridge
Muhammad Irfan Published September 08, 2025 | 02:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2025) A police personnel was shot dead near Talarzai Bridge within the jurisdiction of Machni Gate Police Station on Monday.
The deceased has been identified as Safdar Khan, son of Akbar Khan, a resident of Ternab, Charsadda.
He was serving as PA/SI in the investigation wing of Pahari Pura Police Station.
According to police, the body was found a short distance away from his car following the firing incident.
Upon receiving the report, CCPO Dr. Mian Saeed Ahmad and SSP Operations rushed to the scene, where evidence was collected and an investigation was launched from multiple angles.
The victim’s family later arrived at the police station, where a case will be registered based on their complaint.
Recent Stories
Pak Navy Day being observed to honour heroes of 1965 war
Pakistan Captain Agha dedicates victory to flood victims
Punjab’s flood crisis worsens as 4.2 million people affected: Azma Bokhari
KSE-100 Index hits another historic high, crosses 155,000 points
Floods devastate Jalalpur Pirwala after embankment breach
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 September 2025
Pakistan Navy flood relief operation continues in flood affected areas of Kasur
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 September 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 September 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Cop shot dead Near Talarzai bridge6 minutes ago
-
Pak Navy Day being observed to honour heroes of 1965 war9 minutes ago
-
Provincial rain & flood Emergency Monitoring Cell releases latest water inflow & outflow data16 minutes ago
-
Facilitation of overseas Pakistanis among govt priorities: PM16 minutes ago
-
Punjab’s flood crisis worsens as 4.2 million people affected: Azma Bokhari18 minutes ago
-
First thyroid eye clinic opens at Al Shifa Trust36 minutes ago
-
Sukkur administration effectively manages rainwater drainage despite heavy downpour36 minutes ago
-
Gender Task Force formation suggested for help of vulnerable population in flood affected areas46 minutes ago
-
IFA seizes 1,000 ltrs of adulterated milk, seals center46 minutes ago
-
269 feeders fully restored across flood affected areas: Power Division1 hour ago
-
Governor Kundi stresses climate-resilient policies to mitigate losses1 hour ago
-
General parade held at police lines Sialkot2 hours ago