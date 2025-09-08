Open Menu

Cop Shot Dead Near Talarzai Bridge

Muhammad Irfan Published September 08, 2025 | 02:00 PM

Cop shot dead Near Talarzai bridge

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2025) A police personnel was shot dead near Talarzai Bridge within the jurisdiction of Machni Gate Police Station on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Safdar Khan, son of Akbar Khan, a resident of Ternab, Charsadda.

He was serving as PA/SI in the investigation wing of Pahari Pura Police Station.

According to police, the body was found a short distance away from his car following the firing incident.

Upon receiving the report, CCPO Dr. Mian Saeed Ahmad and SSP Operations rushed to the scene, where evidence was collected and an investigation was launched from multiple angles.

The victim’s family later arrived at the police station, where a case will be registered based on their complaint.

Recent Stories

Pak Navy Day being observed to honour heroes of 19 ..

Pak Navy Day being observed to honour heroes of 1965 war

9 minutes ago
 Pakistan Captain Agha dedicates victory to flood v ..

Pakistan Captain Agha dedicates victory to flood victims

12 minutes ago
 Punjab’s flood crisis worsens as 4.2 million peo ..

Punjab’s flood crisis worsens as 4.2 million people affected: Azma Bokhari

18 minutes ago
 KSE-100 Index hits another historic high, crosses ..

KSE-100 Index hits another historic high, crosses 155,000 points

2 hours ago
 Floods devastate Jalalpur Pirwala after embankment ..

Floods devastate Jalalpur Pirwala after embankment breach

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 September 2025

5 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 September 2025

5 hours ago
 Pakistan Navy flood relief operation continues in ..

Pakistan Navy flood relief operation continues in flood affected areas of Kasur

17 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 September 2025

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 September 2025

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 September 2025

2 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 September 2025

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan