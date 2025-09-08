Cop shot dead Near Talarzai bridge

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2025) A police personnel was shot dead near Talarzai Bridge within the jurisdiction of Machni Gate Police Station on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Safdar Khan, son of Akbar Khan, a resident of Ternab, Charsadda.

He was serving as PA/SI in the investigation wing of Pahari Pura Police Station.

According to police, the body was found a short distance away from his car following the firing incident.

Upon receiving the report, CCPO Dr. Mian Saeed Ahmad and SSP Operations rushed to the scene, where evidence was collected and an investigation was launched from multiple angles.

The victim’s family later arrived at the police station, where a case will be registered based on their complaint.