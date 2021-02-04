UrduPoint.com
Cop Shot Injured By Street Criminals In Karachi

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 04th February 2021 | 04:47 PM

Cop shot injured by street criminals in karachi

A policeman was shot injured during an exchange of firing with street criminals who were attempting to rob a citizen in Saeedabad area of the megalopolis on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :A policeman was shot injured during an exchange of firing with street criminals who were attempting to rob a citizen in Saeedabad area of the megalopolis on Thursday.

According to police, Head Constable Ameer Ali of Sindh Reserve Police was shot injured when he tried to foil robbery from a citizen namely Abdul Hameed by street criminals near Masha'Allah Hotel in Saeedabad area.

The accused fled away from the spot while injured cop was shifted to hospital.

Meanwhile, Inspector General of Police - Sindh Mushtaq Ahmed Mahar taking notice of the incident, sought detailed report from SSP Keamari.

He directed the officers concerned to take all possible measures to apprehend the culprits involved in the incident.

Sindh Police Chief also ordered to ensure best treatment facilities for the injured cop.

