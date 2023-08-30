Open Menu

Cop Shot Injured Near Sea View

Faizan Hashmi Published August 30, 2023 | 07:01 PM

Cop shot injured near Sea View

A police officer was shot and injured by some unidentified accused near Sea View, Clifton on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2023 ) :A police officer was shot and injured by some unidentified accused near Sea View, Clifton on Wednesday.

According to police, Sub-inspector Zareef Abbasi was shot and injured by some unidentified accused near Farhan Shaheed Park, Sea View, Clifton.

The injured cop was shifted to Jinnah Hospital for medical treatment. SI Zareef was posted at the special protection unit. Further investigation was underway.

Meanwhile, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Riffat Mukhtar taking notice of the incident, sought a detailed report from the SSP South.

Related Topics

Sindh Injured Police Martyrs Shaheed Colombian Peso From

Recent Stories

Shams signs MoU with South Korean MBC

Shams signs MoU with South Korean MBC

15 minutes ago
 SEDD organises &#039;Advantages of E-commerce and ..

SEDD organises &#039;Advantages of E-commerce and E-marketing&#039; workshop

15 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Aquatics Club, National Ambulance sign M ..

Abu Dhabi Aquatics Club, National Ambulance sign MoU to promote public safety in ..

15 minutes ago
 Globe Soccer Awards signs five-year agreement with ..

Globe Soccer Awards signs five-year agreement with LALIGA

45 minutes ago
 Al Maleh and Fishing Festival kicks off tomorrow i ..

Al Maleh and Fishing Festival kicks off tomorrow in Sharjah

45 minutes ago
 Gohar pledges for reopening closed industry with ..

Gohar pledges for reopening closed industry with 30 days

47 minutes ago
Tributes paid to legendary Journalist Sajid Ali Sa ..

Tributes paid to legendary Journalist Sajid Ali Sajid

47 minutes ago
 FNF delegation calls on chairman Senate

FNF delegation calls on chairman Senate

47 minutes ago
 Pakistan's 80% pangolin population declined due to ..

Pakistan's 80% pangolin population declined due to poaching: Experts

47 minutes ago
 Pakistan dominates opening match of Asia Cup 2023, ..

Pakistan dominates opening match of Asia Cup 2023, scoring 342-6 against Nepal

56 minutes ago
 Police arrests criminal gang involved in target Ki ..

Police arrests criminal gang involved in target Killings, robberies

1 hour ago
 Four POs nabbed in Jaampur

Four POs nabbed in Jaampur

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan