Cop Shot Killed By His Son In Karachi

Muhammad Irfan 15 minutes ago Tue 20th July 2021 | 04:36 PM

Cop shot killed by his son in karachi

A Police officer was shot killed by his son over family dispute in Korangi area on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2021 ) :A Police officer was shot killed by his son over family dispute in Korangi area on Tuesday.

According to Police, Inspector Deedar Hussain Abbasi s/o Roshan Abbasi who was posted at Boat Basin Police Station's Investigation Branch was shot killed, by his son Kamran Abbasi, at his home located in Mehran Town, Korangi.

The accused fled away from the scene after killing his father. Body of the deceased was shifted to Jinnah hospital.

Further investigation was underway.

More Stories From Pakistan

