Cop, suspected robber injured in encounter

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2024) A policeman and a suspected robber sustained gunshot injuries in an exchange of fire on Tharu Khan link road in the limits of Husri police station.

The police spokesman informed here on Friday that the encounter occurred between a gang of robbers and a police team at Husri police station.

He added that police constable Mumtaz Ali and a suspected outlaw, Sheeraz Nizamani were injured in the incident.

Both of them were shifted to Liaquat University Hospital.

The spokesman said that Nizamani's associates escaped from the spot but the police recovered a stolen motorbike from their possession.