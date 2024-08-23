Open Menu

Cop, Suspected Robber Injured In Encounter

Faizan Hashmi Published August 23, 2024 | 08:25 PM

Cop, suspected robber injured in encounter

A policeman and a suspected robber sustained gunshot injuries in an exchange of fire on Tharu Khan link road in the limits of Husri police station

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2024) A policeman and a suspected robber sustained gunshot injuries in an exchange of fire on Tharu Khan link road in the limits of Husri police station.

The police spokesman informed here on Friday that the encounter occurred between a gang of robbers and a police team at Husri police station.

He added that police constable Mumtaz Ali and a suspected outlaw, Sheeraz Nizamani were injured in the incident.

Both of them were shifted to Liaquat University Hospital.

The spokesman said that Nizamani's associates escaped from the spot but the police recovered a stolen motorbike from their possession.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Police Exchange Police Station Road From

Recent Stories

The Omniscient Judiciary: Masters of All in the Hi ..

The Omniscient Judiciary: Masters of All in the Hills Republic

7 hours ago
 Punjab govt announces Rs10m as bounty for Kacha re ..

Punjab govt announces Rs10m as bounty for Kacha region top bandit

8 hours ago
 SC issues written order in 21 year old murders cas ..

SC issues written order in 21 year old murders case

8 hours ago
 Shadman falls shorts of century as Pakistan bowler ..

Shadman falls shorts of century as Pakistan bowlers dominate

8 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia’s airline announces 50 per cent dis ..

Saudi Arabia’s airline announces 50 per cent discount for passengers flying to ..

9 hours ago
 ESaaS to enhance Pakistan's tech capabilities, res ..

ESaaS to enhance Pakistan's tech capabilities, resilience efforts to combat clim ..

8 hours ago
President Zardari summons NA session on August 26

President Zardari summons NA session on August 26

8 hours ago
 Role of private sector important for development o ..

Role of private sector important for development of agri sector: Secy

8 hours ago
 Dharejo meets Turk National Defense Minister

Dharejo meets Turk National Defense Minister

8 hours ago
 Spain insists Venezuela publish 'full' polling sta ..

Spain insists Venezuela publish 'full' polling station records

8 hours ago
 Prime Minister Shahbaz offers aid to Bangladesh am ..

Prime Minister Shahbaz offers aid to Bangladesh amid severe floods

9 hours ago
 Tessori announces results of Hyderabad IT Test

Tessori announces results of Hyderabad IT Test

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan