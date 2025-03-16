Cop suspended

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2025) A constable was suspended allegedly for getting refueled

official vehicle without making any payment.

According to police, District Police Officer Dr Rizwan Ahmed

Khan took the notice and suspended police van driver Mumtaz

from Rohilanwali police station and ordered an inquiry.

SDPO Sadr Circle has been appointed as the inquiry officer

to investigate the matter.