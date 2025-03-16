Open Menu

Cop Suspended

Sumaira FH Published March 16, 2025 | 10:50 AM

Cop suspended

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2025) A constable was suspended allegedly for getting refueled

official vehicle without making any payment.

According to police, District Police Officer Dr Rizwan Ahmed

Khan took the notice and suspended police van driver Mumtaz

from Rohilanwali police station and ordered an inquiry.

SDPO Sadr Circle has been appointed as the inquiry officer

to investigate the matter.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 March 2025

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 March 2025

2 hours ago
 vivo V50 5G Now Available in Pakistan: Redefining ..

Vivo V50 5G Now Available in Pakistan: Redefining Portrait Photography with ZEIS ..

5 hours ago
 Dubai’s Most Noble Number charity auction held i ..

Dubai’s Most Noble Number charity auction held in support of Fathers’ Endowm ..

8 hours ago
 Deadly tornadoes ravage US South, leaving 14 dead

Deadly tornadoes ravage US South, leaving 14 dead

8 hours ago
 Rulers of Emirates condole with Saudi King on pass ..

Rulers of Emirates condole with Saudi King on passing of Princess Noura bint Ban ..

9 hours ago
Vehicle targeted by Israeli drone in Gaza despite ..

Vehicle targeted by Israeli drone in Gaza despite ceasefire

11 hours ago
 Mansour bin Zayed joins guests of UAE President, e ..

Mansour bin Zayed joins guests of UAE President, employees of government entitie ..

14 hours ago
 Muslim Council of Elders calls for dialogue, coexi ..

Muslim Council of Elders calls for dialogue, coexistence, peace in response to r ..

15 hours ago
 Area will be affected by upper air trough: NCM

Area will be affected by upper air trough: NCM

15 hours ago
 ERC distributes food baskets in Hadhramaut Governo ..

ERC distributes food baskets in Hadhramaut Governorate

16 hours ago
 Tahnoon bin Zayed to begin official visit to U.S o ..

Tahnoon bin Zayed to begin official visit to U.S on Monday

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan