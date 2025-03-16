Cop Suspended
Sumaira FH Published March 16, 2025 | 10:50 AM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2025) A constable was suspended allegedly for getting refueled
official vehicle without making any payment.
According to police, District Police Officer Dr Rizwan Ahmed
Khan took the notice and suspended police van driver Mumtaz
from Rohilanwali police station and ordered an inquiry.
SDPO Sadr Circle has been appointed as the inquiry officer
to investigate the matter.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 March 2025
Vivo V50 5G Now Available in Pakistan: Redefining Portrait Photography with ZEIS ..
Dubai’s Most Noble Number charity auction held in support of Fathers’ Endowm ..
Deadly tornadoes ravage US South, leaving 14 dead
Rulers of Emirates condole with Saudi King on passing of Princess Noura bint Ban ..
Vehicle targeted by Israeli drone in Gaza despite ceasefire
Mansour bin Zayed joins guests of UAE President, employees of government entitie ..
Muslim Council of Elders calls for dialogue, coexistence, peace in response to r ..
Area will be affected by upper air trough: NCM
ERC distributes food baskets in Hadhramaut Governorate
Tahnoon bin Zayed to begin official visit to U.S on Monday
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Cop suspended1 minute ago
-
Two suspects held with ilegal weapons11 minutes ago
-
Four motorcyclists booked for doing wheelie11 minutes ago
-
Muslim community busy in Eid ul Fitr shopping frenzy as Ramadan reaches halfway mark21 minutes ago
-
APHC calls for meaningful dialogue to resolve Kashmir dispute1 hour ago
-
Governor expresses grief over martyrdom of Mufti Munir Shakir2 hours ago
-
Youth killed, another injured on road10 hours ago
-
Deputy PM reviews installation of hydraulic canopies at Data Darbar10 hours ago
-
CM pays tribute to security forces10 hours ago
-
Girl electrocuted, bother injured11 hours ago
-
Nation must unite to combat terrorism: Amir Muqam11 hours ago
-
PML-N, PPP coordination committees meet at Governor'House11 hours ago