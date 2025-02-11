Cop suspended after video with liquor

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) DPO Dr. Rizwan Ahmad suspended a constable after taking notice of a video showing him with liquor.

A police spokesman said on Tuesday that the DPO had ordered the SP Investigations to hold an inquiry and submit a report within five days against Sabir, a constable who was posted at Chowk Sarwar Shaheed Sadar police station.

The constable has been sent to police lines and further action would be taken after the inquiry is completed, the spokesman said.