Open Menu

Cop Suspended After Video With Liquor

Faizan Hashmi Published February 11, 2025 | 06:00 PM

Cop suspended after video with liquor

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) DPO Dr. Rizwan Ahmad suspended a constable after taking notice of a video showing him with liquor.

A police spokesman said on Tuesday that the DPO had ordered the SP Investigations to hold an inquiry and submit a report within five days against Sabir, a constable who was posted at Chowk Sarwar Shaheed Sadar police station.

The constable has been sent to police lines and further action would be taken after the inquiry is completed, the spokesman said.

Recent Stories

OPEC Fund provides €50 million loan to accelerat ..

OPEC Fund provides €50 million loan to accelerate Türkiye’s green transform ..

30 seconds ago
 AED1.57 bn in Ajman real estate transactions durin ..

AED1.57 bn in Ajman real estate transactions during January 2025

35 seconds ago
 Pakistan’s Top CEOs Choose vivo X200 Pro – The ..

Pakistan’s Top CEOs Choose vivo X200 Pro – The Ultimate Smartphone for Visio ..

45 seconds ago
 Bahrain committed to creating supportive environme ..

Bahrain committed to creating supportive environment for innovators: Minister of ..

16 minutes ago
 ZEISS Image, Go Far – Experience the vivo X200 P ..

ZEISS Image, Go Far – Experience the vivo X200 Pro, Now Available in Pakistan

18 minutes ago
 UAE will train more than one million young people ..

UAE will train more than one million young people from Madagascar in programming ..

31 minutes ago
Saud bin Saqr receives IHG Hotels & Resorts Region ..

Saud bin Saqr receives IHG Hotels & Resorts Regional Managing Director

45 minutes ago
 Guatemala seeks to boost tourism, trade with UAE: ..

Guatemala seeks to boost tourism, trade with UAE: Tourism Minister

46 minutes ago
 SEC exempts UAE citizens from sewage fees in emira ..

SEC exempts UAE citizens from sewage fees in emirate

1 hour ago
 MoF organises 3 panel discussions at WGS 2025

MoF organises 3 panel discussions at WGS 2025

2 hours ago
 ADDED, GWU join forces to empower women in economi ..

ADDED, GWU join forces to empower women in economic sector

2 hours ago
 SEWA completes water networks in Al Qutainah areas ..

SEWA completes water networks in Al Qutainah areas 1, 2, 4

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan