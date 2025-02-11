Cop Suspended After Video With Liquor
Faizan Hashmi Published February 11, 2025 | 06:00 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) DPO Dr. Rizwan Ahmad suspended a constable after taking notice of a video showing him with liquor.
A police spokesman said on Tuesday that the DPO had ordered the SP Investigations to hold an inquiry and submit a report within five days against Sabir, a constable who was posted at Chowk Sarwar Shaheed Sadar police station.
The constable has been sent to police lines and further action would be taken after the inquiry is completed, the spokesman said.
Recent Stories
OPEC Fund provides €50 million loan to accelerate Türkiye’s green transform ..
AED1.57 bn in Ajman real estate transactions during January 2025
Pakistan’s Top CEOs Choose vivo X200 Pro – The Ultimate Smartphone for Visio ..
Bahrain committed to creating supportive environment for innovators: Minister of ..
ZEISS Image, Go Far – Experience the vivo X200 Pro, Now Available in Pakistan
UAE will train more than one million young people from Madagascar in programming ..
Saud bin Saqr receives IHG Hotels & Resorts Regional Managing Director
Guatemala seeks to boost tourism, trade with UAE: Tourism Minister
SEC exempts UAE citizens from sewage fees in emirate
MoF organises 3 panel discussions at WGS 2025
ADDED, GWU join forces to empower women in economic sector
SEWA completes water networks in Al Qutainah areas 1, 2, 4
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Meeting discuss enhancing effectiveness of legislation in KP29 seconds ago
-
Cop suspended after video with liquor31 seconds ago
-
Free medical camp held for special persons33 seconds ago
-
Couple arrested for violence on 12-year old maid35 seconds ago
-
CPO directs SHOs to stay at police station for four hours daily37 seconds ago
-
Foreign teams shine on 2nd day of Horse and Cattle Show39 seconds ago
-
Traffic awareness walk42 seconds ago
-
University of Sargodha holds workshop on neuroscience of happiness10 minutes ago
-
Home Minister takes notice of setting dumper tankers on fire11 minutes ago
-
Commissioner promises preserving heritage of Multan11 minutes ago
-
Four workers injured in cylinder blast11 minutes ago
-
CM inaugurates science, technology show11 minutes ago