Cop Suspended For Harassing Girl
Sumaira FH Published December 05, 2023 | 02:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2023) SSP Operation has suspended a police constable on the charge of harassing a girl,
in the limits of Dijkot police station.
Police said on Tuesday that constable of elite force Iftikhar had allegedly harassed
a girl in the area of Dijkot police station.
On a complaint, SSP Operations Dr Rizwan taking serious notice suspended the
said constable.
The SSP Operations directed the SP Iqbal Division Usman Munir Saifi to probe
the matter and submit a report at the earliest so that further action could be taken
against the accused.