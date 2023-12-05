Open Menu

Cop Suspended For Harassing Girl

Sumaira FH Published December 05, 2023 | 02:20 PM

Cop suspended for harassing girl

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2023) SSP Operation has suspended a police constable on the charge of harassing a girl,

in the limits of Dijkot police station.

Police said on Tuesday that constable of elite force Iftikhar had allegedly harassed

a girl in the area of Dijkot police station.

On a complaint, SSP Operations Dr Rizwan taking serious notice suspended the

said constable.

The SSP Operations directed the SP Iqbal Division Usman Munir Saifi to probe

the matter and submit a report at the earliest so that further action could be taken

against the accused.

