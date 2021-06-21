UrduPoint.com
Cop Suspended For Illegally Entering Into House Of Citizen

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 21st June 2021 | 08:39 PM

Cop suspended for illegally entering into house of citizen

A police constable was suspended for illegally entering into house of a citizen and for negligently and unprofessionally using official weapon

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :A police constable was suspended for illegally entering into house of a citizen and for negligently and unprofessionally using official weapon.

According to spokesperson for Karachi Police on Monday, Constable Emmad Akbar posted at 15-Madadgar Police was suspended after being found guilty of illegally entering into house of a citizen by breaking the door and for negligently using official weapon.

On June 18th, 15-Madadgar Police received a report of clash between two groups in Qayyumabad area, upon which the personnel rushed to the spot and tried to control the situation.

During scuffle an unidentified person snatched magazines with bullets from Constable Emmad Akbar.

Following the situation, additional personnel were called from Defence Police Station. Later on, Emmad Akbar broke the door of Abdul Malik's house and took three persons into custody who were shifted to Defence PS.

Constable Emmad Akbar was found guilty in departmental inquiry of the incidentand strict departmental action was also recommended against him.

