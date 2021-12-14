Cop suspended for photographing in uniform

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2021 ) :SSP Operation Abdullah Lakk on Tuesday suspended a head constable for taking photographs in Sub-Inspector's (SI) uniform and uploading on social media.

Police spokesperson said that taking serious notice of the matter, SSP Operation immediately suspended the services of head constable Yaqoob of Sargodha road police station as well as issuing show cause notice to Station House Officer Sufiyan Buttar.

He directed SP Madina Town Naeem Aziz Sindhu to probe into the matter and submit report at the earliest.

Further action would be taken after inquiry report, spokesman added.