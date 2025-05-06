Cop suspended over bribery allegations

District Police Officer (DPO) Dr. Muhammad Rizwan Khan has suspended a Sub-Inspector of Civil Line Police Station over bribery allegations

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) District Police Officer (DPO) Dr. Muhammad Rizwan Khan has suspended a Sub-Inspector of Civil Line Police Station over bribery allegations.

According to a police spokesperson, Sub-Inspector Shan Mehdi was accused of taking a bribe from a citizen.

Taking notice of the matter, the DPO ordered his suspension and assigned the inquiry to the DSP Headquarters.

The inquiry is to be completed within three days, and strict departmental action will be taken based on the findings, the spokesperson added.