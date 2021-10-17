Cop sustains injuries during encounter with dacoits

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2021 ) :A police constable was injured when three fleeing dacoits opened fire on a police team to avoid an arrest after looting cash, near Kharapul in tehsil Shujabad.

According to official sources, three armed dacoits held the a man at gunpoint and snatched a cash (15,000) from him, near Kharapul.

A police team was on duty near the spot and rushed to the site to arrest and started chasing towards the fleeing dacoits. After seeing the police team armed dacoits opened fire at the police team.

During exchange of fire, police constable namely Muhammad Abbas sustained injuries. He was shifted to Nishtar hospital in precarious condition.