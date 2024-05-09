Cop, Two Dacoits Injured In Encounters
Sumaira FH Published May 09, 2024 | 03:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) A policeman and two dacoits were injured in two separate
encounters near here on Thursday.
A police spokesperson said a police team on routine patrolling signaled motorcyclists
to stop near Hajiabad, Sheikhupura Road, but they accelerated the bike when police team chased
them, an exchange of fire took place between police and dacoits.
As a result, constable Mudassar
was injured while the both accused fled away.
Separately, an encounter occurred on Jhang road in which a dacoit, Attique and a passerby,
Rehman, were injured while two dacoits managed to escape. The injured were shifted to the
Allied Hospital.
