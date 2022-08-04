Cop whose son died in cracker blast arrested

The Jamshoro district police have detained Assistant Sub-inspector (ASI) Moula Bux Khokhar to investigate if he was involved with his son, Allah Bux Khokhar, in carrying out a cracker blast in front of the deputy commissioner's office on Thursday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2022 ) :The Jamshoro district police have detained Assistant Sub-inspector (ASI) Moula Bux Khokhar to investigate if he was involved with his son, Allah Bux Khokhar, in carrying out a cracker blast in front of the deputy commissioner's office on Thursday.

The ASI's 22-years-old son was believed to be a bomber who died while planting a bomb in Jamshoro on Thursday.

No other person was reported to be killed or injured in the blast.

A police official informed that ASI Khokhar was on leave in his village in Dadu district at the time of the blast.

The official informed that the SSP Jamshoro Javed Baloch had suspended Khokhar.

He added that the SSP had also formed an inquiry committee headed by DSP Muhammad Riaz Malik to investigate if there was any involvement of the ASI with the actions of his son.