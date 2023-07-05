(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The incumbent government will welcome the President of COP28 and UAE's Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology H.E. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, on July 6 as a distinguished state guest for a day-long official visit

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2023 ) :The incumbent government will welcome the President of COP28 and UAE's Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology H.E. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, on July 6 as a distinguished state guest for a day-long official visit.

This is the outcome of an official invitation extended by Senator, Federal Minister for Climate Change & Environmental Coordination Sherry Rehman aimed to share the country's progress on climate and environmental goals ahead of the COP28 conference in UAE, and build common ground for the global stock-take ahead in the context of Pakistan's accelerated climate stress, said a press release on Wednesday.

Minister Al Jaber will call upon Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif during the official visit. The meeting will focus on Pakistan's climate adaptation challenges, specifically its vulnerability to climate-induced disasters, and the need for enabling greater international cooperation at the upcoming COP28 in UAE.

Sherry Rehman will host H.E. Al Jaber and the accompanying delegation for a bilateral meeting at the Ministry for Climate Change & Environmental Coordination, and bring attention to Pakistan's programmes and initiatives to prevent environmental degradation and building resilience through policy action.

Energy transition cooperation will also be on the agenda. Sherry Rehman will also share Pakistan's vulnerability to accelerated climate impacts, and the need for a global re-set that enhances support for developing countries on the frontline of climate emergencies.

H.E. Mr. Sultan Al Jaber will be accompanied by the UAE Chief Climate Negotiator for both COP27 and COP28 Hana Sayed Mohammad Alhashimi, as well as Majid Al Suwaidi, the Director-General and Special Representative of COP28.