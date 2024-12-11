COPAIR hosts Advancing Gender Equality and Women Empowerment

The Centre of Pakistan and International Relations (COPAIR) on Wednesday hosted a groundbreaking event, “EmpowerHER – A National Roadmap for Gender Equality and Women’s Empowerment,” uniting policymakers, diplomats, thought leaders, and gender influencers to chart pathways for a more equitable and inclusive society

This roundtable served as a transformative dialogue, addressing critical issues surrounding women’s rights and gender equality, said a press release.

The event brought together a diverse group of 30 prominent gender influencers, including activists, artists, entrepreneurs, journalists, policymakers, and thought leaders from various industries and countries. These extraordinary women, renowned for their significant contributions in advancing gender equality, shared their perspectives and actionable strategies for fostering empowerment and inclusion.

Amna Munawwar Awan, President of COPAIR, highlighted women's rights are human rights and there is a need of gender inclusive policies for women political and economic empowerment.

COPAIR President also launched an A Chatbot to support women in distress by giving basic guidelines how to address those critical challenges. President COPAIR also shared I Million Women Digital skill programs covering the virtual internship and digital Certification for women

The chief guest of the ceremony H.E. Dilsad Senol, ambassador of Cyprus to Pakistan said that I am delighted to acknowledge COPAIR’s groundbreaking initiative, EmpowerHER – A National Roadmap for Gender Equality and Women’s Empowerment.

Ambassador Dilsad said Women's rights are not only a moral imperative but also a cornerstone of empowerment. Diplomacy serves as a powerful tool in this endeavor, with women in diplomacy offering unique perspectives to address global challenges. Emphasizing both regional and global collaboration is essential to tackle issues affecting women, as collective efforts can generate impactful synergies and drive meaningful change.

She said today’s event marks a significant step towards fostering inclusivity and creating opportunities for women across all sectors. It emphasizes the importance of actionable strategies to bridge gender disparities and empower women as equal contributors to society.

Such initiatives are vital for building resilient communities and achieving sustainable development. I commend COPAIR for its commitment to advancing gender equality and inspiring meaningful change. Together, we can pave the way for a more equitable future.

The event featured compelling discussions from leading experts and thought leaders. The dialogue covered vital topics such as gender equality’s role in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), empowering women through digital skills, the critical contribution of women in peace and security, and the universality of women’s rights. Each speaker illuminated pathways for empowering women as catalysts for sustainable development and change.

Interactive sessions with parliamentarians, government officials, diplomats, and civil society leaders created a collaborative environment, generating practical recommendations for addressing gender disparities.

The eminent participants were Senator Krishna Kumari , Gulmina Bilal , Tasdeeq Hussain Gillani , Amb Dilshal Sinol , Christina Afridi , Daniella , Aasiyia Nasir , Sadia Sabir and many others The dialogue emphasized the urgent need for coordinated action and policy innovation to advance the rights of women and girls across Pakistan and beyond.

In her closing statement, Ms. Amna Munawwar Awan praised the event’s participants for their dedication and insights, emphasizing that the conference marked the beginning of a collective movement. She expressed COPAIR’s commitment to sustaining these dialogues and transforming them into impactful initiatives. Senator Krishna Kumari echoed these sentiments, encouraging attendees to carry forward the momentum of the day’s discussions into tangible actions.

Taqdees Gillani shared her view on political Empowerment.Amb of Northern Cyprus Dilshan Sinol shared role of women in public diplomacy.Sadia Sabir highlighted their organization initiative of women , peace and security .

EmpowerHER reflects COPAIR’s mission to foster gender equity through digital skills, financial inclusion and public diplomacy. As the event concluded, participants reaffirmed their commitment to collaboration, innovation, and advocacy to create a future where women lead and thrive in all spheres of life.