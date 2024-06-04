Coping of climate challenges top priority of Govt: CM Bugti

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Tuesday said that it was top priority of the provincial government to deal with the challenges of climate

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Tuesday said that it was top priority of the provincial government to deal with the challenges of climate.

He said that a clear and transparent climate was a sign of good health, lung and other respiratory diseases were less common in countries free from air pollution and there was a clear reduction in greenhouse gas emissions and deforestation in these countries.

In his message on the occasion of World Environment Day, the CM said that the increasing temperature has created several problems in the whole world and especially in Pakistan saying that due to raise in global temperature, an unstoppable series of natural disasters has started.

He said that the stormy rains and floods that occurred in Balochistan during the last two years were unprecedented in the past.

This is an example of urban flooding which if we try to find the causes, climate change and rising global temperature will appear to be the most important causes of this climate change, he said.

The CM said that Pakistan was not an industrial but an agricultural country and the role of industrialized countries in increasing the global temperature was the highest but unfortunately, the effects of this pollution were also affecting those countries whose role in air pollution was negligible.

He said that in order to eliminate air pollution, all countries must adhere to international protocols and agreements made at the global level.

He said that serious measures should be taken now to control global warming and a comprehensive effort should be made to address the damage caused by the effects of climate change in countries around the world.

He said that this day demanded that we would plant more trees and to clean our environment by using energy efficient vehicles and could strengthen their joint efforts against air pollution.

The CM said that even at the provincial level, the government would take full part in the plantation campaign every year and thousands of saplings were planted every year.

Apart from this, the Provincial Environment Department also conducts public awareness programs for a clean environment, he said.

He said that as a patriotic Pakistani, we have to move towards an air pollution free Pakistan because clean and transparent environment was the guarantee of best human health.