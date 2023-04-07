Close
Copious Changes At Matric, Intermediate Levels Planned

Umer Jamshaid Published April 07, 2023 | 05:31 PM

Copious changes at Matric, Intermediate levels planned

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2023 ) :Punjab Govt has planned to introduce a number of changes at Higher Secondary school Certificate level (HSSC) commonly known as Intermediate, including the addition of three new groups and making two others mandatory for each group from next academic session.

Official sources of the education Department told this news agency on Friday that the new groups would be Medical and Allied Health Technology/ Engineering Technologies, Agriculture/ Veterinary Animal and Applied Arts groups at HSSC.

They informed that Tarjuma Tul Quran or Religious Education for non Muslims only and Computer and ICT/ Mathematics would be mandatory with each combination.

Marks of Physics, Chemistry and Biology would be reduced to 75 per part and particles would carry 50 marks in both parts consisting of 25 for each part., they stated and added that total marks for an intermediate would be increased to 1200.

Internal grading will be based on co-curricular activities like civil defence and women guide, they maintained.

Meanwhile, new changes will also be initiated at Secondary School Certificate (SSC) level too which is popularly known as Matric, The sources noted that three new groups will also be launched from 2023-24 sessions which included : Medical Technology, Engineering Technology and Technical and Vocational group along with Tarjuma Tul Quran and Religious Education for non-Muslims.

Students will opt for English medium only for Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, Biology, Computer Sciences, General Science and Medical and Engineering related Technologies, they disclosed adding that the urdu version of these subjects will be abolished.

SSC marks will also be enhanced to 1200, they concluded.

