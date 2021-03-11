UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cops Appointed To Guide Visitors At Police Stations

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 11th March 2021 | 05:30 PM

Cops appointed to guide visitors at police stations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :Islamabad police has appointed policemen at all police stations to guide the visitors for early redressal of their complaints.

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Islamabad Qazi Jamil-ur- Rehman announced the deployment of personnel in a ceremony here at Secretariat Police Station, the other day.

The event was attended by DIG (Operations) Afzaal Ahmed Kausar, SSP (Operations) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer, Zonal SPs, SDPOs, traders community and journalists.

The IGP termed the move a positive step towards changing typical 'thana culture' besides improving police image among the masses.

The decent attitude with complainants would be helpful in inculcating friendly police ecology, the IGP said and urged the personnel to make best possible efforts to resolve the problems of citizens with honesty and efficiency.

He said that complainants should feel secure themselves during visit of police stations rather than getting frightened.

Rehman said 65 percent people visit police stations to get resolved their issues of minor nature.

DIG (Operations) Afzaal Ahmed Kausar thanked IGP Islamabad for his support and coordination in implementation of this idea. He said that feedback from Islamabad police chief would help a lot to provide relief to the citizens under this new initiative.

Earlier, the DIG (Operations) said that Station House Officers and Muharrars at police stations were appointed after tests and interviews. The purpose of all these steps, he said, was to change the typical policing culture and bridge gap between community and police.

At the end, SSP (Operations) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer briefed the deployed cops about their new assignment and urged them to accomplish their responsibilities in a professional manner.

"No laxity would be tolerated in entertaining the complainants," he warned/778

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Police Station Visit Guide Event All From Best

Recent Stories

The 4th Sindh Literature is all set to kick-off Ma ..

34 seconds ago

PTI nominates Mirza Mohammad Afridi for the slot o ..

22 minutes ago

Imam for promoting bilateral trade ties with South ..

11 minutes ago

PHA to plant 180 big shady trees at green belts

11 minutes ago

IOC to buy vaccines from China for Tokyo, Beijing ..

11 minutes ago

Chairman, PAL expresses condolence on Shama Khalid ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.