Cops asked to be high alert for public property protection

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ) :Inspector General Police Punjab , Capt (R) Arif Nawaz Khan directed the police to be high alert for the protection of public property, in case of any protest or sit-in staged.

He issued these directions during a video link RPOs conference held at Central Police Office here on Wednesday.

He further said that senior officers should be personally present at the sensitive places in case of protest or sit-in on roads, able officers having proving abilities to perform in difficult circumstances must be deputed after a thorough briefing about the sensitivity of duty and responsibility of police force.

He further said that Police, Traffic Police, Anti Riot Force and other field forces should stay in close coordination to ensure the smooth flow of traffic and protection of public life and properties.

During conference overall law and order situation traffic management plan and other matters were discussed in detail.

The IG Punjab directed officers to devise an alternative traffic plan for smooth flow of traffic ensuring that public life is least affected. He also directed to further improve the monitoring through CCTV cameras and vehicles and citizens checking at interprovincial and inter-district check posts.

He further said that in case of any requirement of resources for security arrangements Central Police office must be contacted immediately and we will ensure the provision of the required resources without any delay.

During conference DIG Operations Capt (R) Atta Mohamad, AIG Operations Imran Kishwar AIG Logistics Athar Ismail and other officers were present.