Cops asked to control crimes

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2022 ) :Regional Police Officer Sargodha Imran Mehmood on Tuesday directed the police officers to adopt an effective strategy to control crimes in the division.

He directed this while presiding over a meeting to review crime and overall law and order situation of the region in his office, says a police spokesman.

The meeting was attended by District Police Officer Sargodha Dr Rizwan Ahmad, DPO Khushab Dr Asad Ijaz Malhi, DPO Mianwali Ismail Rehman and DPO Bhakkar Syed Ali Raza.

Speaking on the occasion, RPO Imran Mehmood reviewed the overall law and order situation, including the progress made in the investigation of heinous cases in their respective districts.

Steps were being taken to further improve law and order situation in Sargodharegion and quality of service delivery as well, he added.