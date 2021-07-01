UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cops Awarded Appreciation Certificates

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 01st July 2021 | 06:50 PM

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :Women Development Department (WDD) Shaheed Benazirabad organized a program to award certificates to police male and female personnel for playing better role in preventing gender torture.

Such police officials participated in a training session in this regard.

DIG Police Shaheed Benazirabad Irfan Ali Baloch and Deputy Director WDD Naseem Hassan Mastoi distributed certificates among police officials and personnel.

Addressing the occasion Mastoi said that the purpose of the training session was aimed at providing guidance to police officials and personnel posted at police stations regarding laws promulgated by the Sindh Government for justice in cases of domestic violence.

Mastoi said that the concerned police station shall take immediate steps to resolve the issues in cases where victims approach police.

Later DIG Baloch thanked the Women Development Department for organizing session for police officials and personnel.

More Stories From Pakistan

