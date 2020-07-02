UrduPoint.com
Cops Awarded For Foiling Terrorist Attack On PSX

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 02nd July 2020 | 11:33 PM

Additional Inspector General of Police - Karachi Ghulam Nabi Memon Thursday distributed equal cash reward and commendation certificates among the officers and personnel who played a key role in foiling the terrorist attack on the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) in the megalopolis on June 29

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :Additional Inspector General of Police - Karachi Ghulam Nabi Memon Thursday distributed equal cash reward and commendation certificates among the officers and personnel who played a key role in foiling the terrorist attack on the pakistan stock exchange (psx) in the megalopolis on June 29.

The reward and certificates have been distributed among all because of their good professional strategies, excellent deployment of personnel and prompt response, said a news release.

The recipients of awards include Deputy Inspector General of Police - South Zone Sharjeel Kharal, DIGP Security and Emergency Response Maqsood Memon, Senior Superintendt of Police City, SSP Rapid Response Force Syed Ali Raza, SP Madadgar 15 Abdullah Memon, SP City Sameer Noor, SDPO Kharadar, SHO Methadar, Head Muharrar Methadar, District Intelligence Officer City, ASI Yasin (Madadgar 15), Constable Amjad Mahmood, Constable Imran Khan (Madadgar 15), Constable Sarfraz (Madadgar 15), Driver Constable Dost Muhammad and Driver Constable Imran Habib.

