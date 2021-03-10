Cops deployed at police stations to guide visitors

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :Islamabad police on Wednesday deployed policemen at all police stations to guide the visitors for early redressal of their complaints.

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Islamabad Qazi Jamil-ur- Rehman announced the deployment of personnel in a ceremony here at Secretariat Police Station.

The event was attended by DIG (Operations) Afzaal Ahmed Kausar, SSP (Operations) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer, Zonal SPs, SDPOs, traders community and journalists.

The IGP termed the move a positive step towards changing typical 'thana culture' and to improve the police image among the masses.

The decent attitude with complainants would be helpful in inculcating friendly police ecology, the IGP said and urged the policemen to make best possible efforts to resolve the problems of citizens with honesty and efficiency.

He said that complainants should feel secure themselves during visit of police stations rather than getting frightened.

Rehman said 65 percent people visit police stations to get resolved their issues of minor nature.

DIG (Operations) Afzaal Ahmed Kausar thanked IGP Islamabad for his support and coordination in implementation of this idea. He said that feedback from Islamabad police chief would help a lot to provide relief to the citizens under this new initiative.

Earlier, the DIG (Operations) said that Station House Officers and Muharrars at police stations were appointed after tests and interviews. The purpose of all these steps, he said, was to change the typical policing culture and bridge gap between community and police.

At the end, SSP (Operations) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer briefed the deployed personnel about their new assignment and urged them to accomplish their responsibilities in a professional manner.

"No laxity would be tolerated in entertaining the complainants," he warned