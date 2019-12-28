Cops directed to ensure foolproof security arrangements on New Year night

(@imziishan)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2019 ) : Regional Police Officer (RPO) Riffat Mukhtar Raja directed the city police officer (CPO) Faisalabad and District Police Officers of Jhang, Toba Tek Singh and Chiniot to ensure foolproof security arrangements across the division on New Year night.

In a press statement issued here on Saturday he directed that police were duty bound to protect the lives and properties of general public.

Therefore, no negligence, lethargy and delinquency would be tolerated in this regard, he said.

All Station House Officers in Faisalabad division were directed to take appropriate steps to control display of weapons, aerial firing, eve-teasing, rash driving, and other offences in their respective areas on New Year night.