Cops directed to take strict action against violators on New Year night

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2020 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Riffat Mukhtar Raja directed the police officers to take strict action against violators on New Year night.

Addressing a meeting here on Monday, he directed the City Police Officer (CPO) Faisalabad and District Police Officers (DPOs) of Jhang, Toba Tek Singh and Chiniot to prepare a comprehensive strategy to check violation on New Year night.

He said it was first and foremost duty of the police to provide safety and security to the lives and properties of people by taking action against criminals and violators. He directed the police officers to take action against perpetrators of aerial firing, display of weapons, wheelie and hullabaloo on New Year's night.

The police should also make foolproof security arrangements to maintain law and order on New Year night to foil nefarious designs of miscreants. Any shortcoming in the security arrangements will help miscreants and anti-state elements to succeed in their wicked goals. Therefore, it is imperative that all district police chiefs should ensure implementation on security arrangements strictly for peace and protection of life and property of people, he added.

The RPO further said that CPO and DPOs should make Station House Officers (SHO) fully alert regarding security arrangements and check them periodically on New Year night. Patrolling of motorcycle squads and mobile vehicles can improve the security while the police should also setup temporary checkpoints at various sites in the region to beef up security, he added.

He said that security personnel in plain clothes along with policewomen should be deputed at sensitive pointswhile cases should also be registered against aerial firing, display of weapons, rioters and one-wheelers without any discrimination.

The RPO also directed Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) to activate traffic police for ensuring smooth flow of vehicular traffic on New Year night while the bomb disposal squads, Quick Response Force (QRF) and Emergency Service should remain alert to deal with any emergent situation.