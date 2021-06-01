UrduPoint.com
Cops Dismissed Over Negligence Charges

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 19 minutes ago Tue 01st June 2021 | 09:00 PM

Cops dismissed over negligence charges

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Vehari has dismissed two police officers from service on charge of abuse of authority, negligence and poor performance.

A police spokesman on Tuesday said DPO Zahid Nawaz Marwat dismissed Station House Officer (SHO) Sadar Chaudhry Naveed Waraich, and Assistant Sub Inspector Central Intelligence Agency staff Rauf Iqbal Gujjar from service for negligence of duty.

Meanwgile, two-year service of inspector Rai Muhamnad Arif, Sub-Inspector Qaisar Manzoor and driver/constable Muhammad Amir was dismissed on poor performance and negligence.

The DPO also put SHO PS Sheikh Faazil Iftikhar Ahmad Lurhka under suspension.

Marwat later issued transfer orders of four cops including SHO Miranpur, SI Tufail Gujjar, transfered to Sadar Burewala as SHO, Incharge welfare branch SI Irfan Ashraf transfered as SHO Miranpur, SHO Mailsi Sadar Zahoor Cheena transfered as SHO Sheikh Faazil and SI Amir Masud Joiya transfered from PS Mitroo as SHO PS Sadar Mailsi.

The DPO said the police department was taking action against corrupt and poor performers under its self accountability initiative.

