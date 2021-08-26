UrduPoint.com

Cops Donate Blood For Cancer Patients

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 26th August 2021 | 10:01 PM

Cops donate blood for cancer patients

Rawalpindi Police in collaboration with Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Center organized a blood camp here on Thursday at Police Line Headquarters to donate blood for cancer patients

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi Police in collaboration with Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Center organized a blood camp here on Thursday at Police Line Headquarters to donate blood for cancer patients.

A large number of police personnel across all ranks in accordance with the policy of Inspector General of Police, Punjab and City Police Officer (CPO), Rawalpindi donated blood for the patients suffering from cancer.

"Given the huge gap between demand and supply, police personnel decided to donate blood," the CPO said.

"The initiative not only gives us satisfaction but encourages others to be part of a life-saving exercise," he said.

Related Topics

Police Punjab Rawalpindi Cancer All From Blood

Recent Stories

AED6.2 bn of weeklong real estate transactions in ..

AED6.2 bn of weeklong real estate transactions in Dubai

7 minutes ago
 UNHCR honours Jawaher Al Qasimi’s humanitarian l ..

UNHCR honours Jawaher Al Qasimi’s humanitarian leadership

22 minutes ago
 Etihad, ZHO mark Emirati Women&#039;s Day

Etihad, ZHO mark Emirati Women&#039;s Day

52 minutes ago
 Traveling ban without vaccination on motorway afte ..

Traveling ban without vaccination on motorway after September 15

6 minutes ago
 Faisalabad Electric Supply Company issues shutdown ..

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company issues shutdown program

6 minutes ago
 87 shopkeepers fined for profiteering

87 shopkeepers fined for profiteering

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.