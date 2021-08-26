Cops donate blood for cancer patients

Rawalpindi Police in collaboration with Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Center organized a blood camp here on Thursday at Police Line Headquarters to donate blood for cancer patients

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi Police in collaboration with Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Center organized a blood camp here on Thursday at Police Line Headquarters to donate blood for cancer patients.

A large number of police personnel across all ranks in accordance with the policy of Inspector General of Police, Punjab and City Police Officer (CPO), Rawalpindi donated blood for the patients suffering from cancer.

"Given the huge gap between demand and supply, police personnel decided to donate blood," the CPO said.

"The initiative not only gives us satisfaction but encourages others to be part of a life-saving exercise," he said.